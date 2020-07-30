Miyetti Allah Names Those Behind Southern Kaduna Killings

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has condemned the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

Pointing fingers, Miyetti Allah spokesman, Ibrahim Bayero Zango said that Zango Kataf youths should be blamed for the attack.

He stated that the Zango Kataf youths had waylaid some fulani herdsmen prior to the recent Southern Kaduna killings.

He also called on Governor Nasir El-rufai to fish out those behind the attack.

He spoke against the “viciousness and inhuman killings and destruction of property of innocent nomads that took place in some parts Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, particularly in some villages of Atyap Chiefdom.

“The question that requires to be answered is the relationship between the farmland in dispute and the crisis, which caused the killings of innocent Fulani nomads in the areas mentioned above by the Kataf youth in which two innocent Fulani nomads were killed at Ungwan Gaiya near the palace of the Chief of Kataf in the house of Alhaji Ja’e, who has been leaving in the area for almost a century.

“The two men that were killed are Abdullahi Ja’e and Pate Ja’e who were in their early thirties. Another two young men with an elderly woman were killed at Ungwan Juju.

“Four others were killed at Gora Sagwaza and one person was killed at Matai.

“We also condemned the barbaric acts of the Kataf youths, who waylayed and killed some Fulani nomads, who were passing by through the International Cattle Routes, which cross the areas on their ways to Bauchi State.

“Their cattle and other belongings were destroyed or stolen by the blood-thirsty Kataf youths. The number of those that were killed and the sheep are yet to be confirmed.”