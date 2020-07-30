Lampard Halts Chelsea Transfer Decisions Due To FA Cup Final

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has pushed the final decisions on a few transfers until after the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday.
The Blues want to end the season with a trophy, as they are almost certain to go out in the round of 16 of the Champions League to Bayern Munich.
The Guardian says he will then make a final decision about players such as Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, as the club prioritise the signing of a left-back.
Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizalabaga’s future is also in doubt, as well as Michy Batshuayi.
Jorginho may also leave, while Tammy Abraham could be third choice striker behind Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud next season.
German midfielder, Kai Havertz, is another possible addition to the Blues’ rank, with talks ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen for a possible transfer.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.