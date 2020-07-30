Lampard Halts Chelsea Transfer Decisions Due To FA Cup Final

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has pushed the final decisions on a few transfers until after the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Blues want to end the season with a trophy, as they are almost certain to go out in the round of 16 of the Champions League to Bayern Munich.

The Guardian says he will then make a final decision about players such as Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, as the club prioritise the signing of a left-back.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizalabaga’s future is also in doubt, as well as Michy Batshuayi.

Jorginho may also leave, while Tammy Abraham could be third choice striker behind Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud next season.

German midfielder, Kai Havertz, is another possible addition to the Blues’ rank, with talks ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen for a possible transfer.