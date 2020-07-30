Kogi Murder: Yahaya Bello Vows To Bring Perpetrators To Justice

Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has vowed to the perpetrators of the Wednesday attack on Agbudu community in Kogi/Koto Karfe Local Government Area to justice.

Recall that 13 members of one family and another individual were brutally murdered by the unknown bandits, while six others sustained degrees of injuries on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, Bello noted that the criminals cannot escape the consequences of their heinous acts.

He promised to sustain the ongoing operations against criminal elements in the state, stressing that his government is determined to frustrate and defeat criminals no matter how far they run or hide.

The Governor commiserated with the family of the victims of the attack and the entire Agbudu community, assuring them of government commitment to their security and wellbeing.