Eid-el-Kabir: Nigeria Fast Becoming A Killing Field – Ekweremadu

Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has urged Muslims in Nigeria to use the Eid-el-Kabir festivities to pray for the country’s peace and unity.

In a statement issued, Ekweremadu called on the Federal Government to put a stop to the incessant killings going on in the country.

“I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters on this occasion of Eid-El-Kabir. The occasion calls for rededication to the fine principles of sacrifice, justice, and equity as exemplified by the Prophet and without which no nation can ever make any progress.

“It is also not lost on us that this is a very dire time for Nigeria, as our Muslim brethren and the nation celebrate Sallah in a state of grave apprehension, with many of them displaced by the worsening insecurity. This Sallah, therefore, serves as an opportunity to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, prosperity, and security of our country.

“I equally call on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, to take every necessary and urgent step to arrest this parlous situation where Boko Haram and allied insurgents, bandits, criminal aliens, kidnappers, and all manners of predatory elements have field days killing civilians and even men of the armed forces alike without corresponding or greater consequences”, he said.