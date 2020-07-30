Coronavirus Testing Is A Complete Waste Of Time – Bill Gates

Billionaire Bill Gates has said that the coronavirus test do me to detect the deadly virus is a waste of time.

The Microsoft CEO stated that it takes too long before result from the test comes out.

According to him, it creates enough time for infected people to infect others.

Calling for fast test results, Bill Gates said that it will enable people to “change their behavior so they’re not infecting other people.”

“The simplest thing, which has to do with such insanity, is you should not reimburse somebody for getting a test that it takes more than 48 hours to get the result back,” Gates said in an interview with CNBC.

“That test is a complete waste. And to all these numbers about how much we test, the majority is just complete waste,” he added, calling it “insane” to have to pay for test results that could take more than three days and up to a full week.

His words have been buttressed by the Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, who spoke to CNN.

“I started out by saying that we are never going to be happy with testing until we get turnaround times within 24 hours, and I would be happy with point-of-care testing everywhere. We are not there yet. We are doing everything we can to do that”.