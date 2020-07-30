Boko Haram Insurgents Ambush Gov Zulum’s Convoy, Injure 15

The convoy of the Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, were ambushed by some Boko Haram fighters, leaving at least 15 injured.

According to Daily Post, the governor and his entourage were ambushed at Baga town, one of the areas difficult for humanitarian activities, when his convoy was ambushed by the terrorist group.

The 15 persons sustained injuries during an exchange of firepower with the terrorists.

Reports revealed that the governor was on his way to distribute relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Monguno Local Government after leaving Baga town when the incident happened.

“He was very fortunate to have escaped the attack unhurt and continued his journey to distribute the relief materials,” a source told DAILY POST, adding that “this is about the third time the governor’s convoy is being ambushed by insurgents.”