Trump Calls For Suspension Of November Presidential Elections

President Donald Trump of the United States has called for the suspension of the 2020 election which has been scheduled to hold in November.

Trump, via his official Twitter account on Thursday, expressed concern that the election would be fraudulent as a result of the controversial universal mail-in voting.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”, he tweeted.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1288818160389558273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 30, 2020</a></blockquote>