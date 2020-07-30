2023: APC Dissociates Self From Comment By Mamman Daura On Zoning

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissociated itself from a statement by Mamman Daura which failed to speak in favour of Zoning come 2023.

Daura who is the nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari and a member of the present administration’s cabal told the BBC Hausa that competence should be favoured over zoning in the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “It (Presidency) should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere.

“This turn-by-turn, it was done once, it was done twice, and it was done thrice….”

In reaction, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said: “That is not our position but a personal opinion by an individual who happens to be a member of our party.

“The issue of 2023 is yet to be discussed at any level. We are presently concerned with building a formidable political party that will continue to give leadership to the country and take it to the next level.”

When asked to speak on the party’s stance on zoning, Nabena said: “APC is preoccupied now with the business of reconciliation and unity. 2023 is still far and we are sure that when we get to the river, we shall surely know how to cross it.”

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also denounced the comment by Daura by revealing that it supports the zoning structure.

“We shall come up with our zoning formula which will define where the national chairman will come from and where our presidential candidate will come from,” PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary Diran Odeyemi said.