WAEC Extends Registeration For Private Candidates

The West African Examination Council, WASSCE, has announced the extension of the registration for private candidates.
The private candidates can now register till August 28, 2020.
This was disclosed on the council’s official Twitter handle.
It said: “This is to inform intending candidates of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series, that the closing date of registration for the examination has been extended to Friday, August 28, 2020.”
This comes days after the Federal Government approved the reopening of schools in Nigeria.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.