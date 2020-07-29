WAEC Extends Registeration For Private Candidates

The West African Examination Council, WASSCE, has announced the extension of the registration for private candidates.

The private candidates can now register till August 28, 2020.

This was disclosed on the council’s official Twitter handle.

It said: “This is to inform intending candidates of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series, that the closing date of registration for the examination has been extended to Friday, August 28, 2020.”

This comes days after the Federal Government approved the reopening of schools in Nigeria.