Trump Praises Doctor Who Said Hydroxychloroquine Cures COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has praised Doctor Stella Immanuel after she appeared in a viral video which showed her stating that hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19.
In the video which has been deleted by social media platforms, Immanuel said that she cured over 350 patients with the drug.
Trump who reacted to the video during a White House press briefing stated that her voice was impressive.
“She was on-air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine”, the president said.
“I thought she was very impressive in the sense that from where she came, I don’t know which country she comes from, but she said that she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients.”
Trump added: “I thought her voice was an important voice but I know nothing about her.”
As the reporter pressed further, Trump said: “Okay, thank you very much, everybody, thank you”. He then walked out of left the room.
