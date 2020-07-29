Senator Urhoghide Denies Receiving Contracts From NDDC

Senator Matthew Urhoghide representing Edo South Senatorial District has denied receiving contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Urhoghide’ name appeared in a list of lawmakers accused by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, of getting contracts from the NDDC.

This was after a probe was opened into the misappropriation of the agency’s budget.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Urhoghide denied being part of any contract by the NDDC.

“For Akpabio to say I have been a beneficiary is unfortunate and is a wicked lie and I just believe whatever mischief he wanted to perpetuate, I think Nigerians, through my own explanation, should be able to read between the lines.

“Akpabio’s records are not even correct. The contracts (NDDC) I have attracted to my constituency are in excess of eleven, adding that “he (Akpabio) does not know what is going on.

“Out of the six contracts that Akpabio mentioned, four are street lights projects which are ongoing with the contractors (gotten through competitive bidding) not paid a dime as mobilization.”