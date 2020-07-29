See The Full List Of Nominees In 2020 Emmy Awards

Check out the full list of nominees in the 2020 Emmy Awards.
The list has Nigerian-American actress, Yvonne Orji, who got nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the movie Insecure.
See list below.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul The Crown The Handmaid’s Tale Killing Eve The Mandalorian Ozark Stranger Things Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm Dead to Me Insecure The Kominsky Method The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Schitt’s Creek What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere Mrs. America Unbelievable Unorthodox Watchmen
Outstanding Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Steve Carell, The Morning Show Brian Cox, Succession Billy Porter, Pose Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Olivia Colman, The Crown Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Linney, Ozark Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Nicholas Braun, Succession Kieran Culkin, Succession Matthew MacFadyen, Succession Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve Julia Garner, Ozark Sarah Snook, Succession Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian Martin Short, The Morning Show James Cromwell, Succession Jason Batemen, The Outsider Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black Cherry Jones, Succession Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, “Aberfan” The Crown, “Cri de Coeur” Homeland, “Prisoners of War” The Morning Show, “The Interview” Ozark, “Fire Pink” Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa” Succession, “Hunting” Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road” Better Call Saul, “Bagman” The Crown, “Aberfan” Ozark, “All In” Ozark, “Boss Fight” Ozark, “Fire Pink” Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Don Cheadle, Black Monday Ted Danson, The Good Place Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek Issa Rae, Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine William Jackson Harper, The Good Place Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Mahershala Ali, Ramy Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place Yvonne Orji, Insecure Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Dev Patel, Modern Love Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show Maya Rudolph, The Good Place Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Bette Midler, The Politician Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, “The Great” (Pilot) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” Modern Family, “Finale Part 2” Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov” Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready” The Great “The Great” (Pilot) Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” Schitt’s Creek “The Presidential Suite” What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts” What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen Hugh Jackman, Bad Education Paul Mescal, Normal People Jeremy Pope, Hollywood Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America Shira Haas, Unorthodox Regina King, Watchmen Octavia Spencer, Self-Made Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood Jim Parsons, Hollywood Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America Margo Martindale, Mrs. America Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America Toni Collette, Unbelievable Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” Normal People, “Episode 5” Unorthodox Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning” Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America, “Shirley” Normal People, “Episode 3” Unbelievable, “Episode 1” Unorthodox, “Part One” Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son Bad Education Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler The Good Place Presents: The Selection Most Dangerous Game Reno 911! Star Trek: Short Treks
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake) Corey Hawkins, Survive
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy Kaitlin Olson, Flipped Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes – The Daily Show Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds Pose: Identity, Family, Community RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews Carpool Karaoke: The Series Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth Bob’s Burgers BoJack Horseman Rick and Morty The Simpsons
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer Nailed It! RuPaul’s Drag Race Top Chef The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It Nicole Byer, Nailed It! Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow Love Is Blind Queer Eye Shark Tank A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night Cheer Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked We’re Here
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer, “Daytona” LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block” Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really” RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch” Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight With John Oliver The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show Drunk History Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times The Oscars Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira 73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Hannah Gadsby: Douglas Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night” The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus” Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff” Saturday Night Live “Host: Eddie Murphy” Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Late Night With Seth Meyers The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night” The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answer’s Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus” Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff” Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy” Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones Hannah Gadsby: Douglas John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
