Sam Adeyemi Speaks On Southern-Kaduna Killings

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Centre has spoken on the recent killing of persons in Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen.

Recall that a group, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, had alerted the public that its area was under a genocidal campaign by Fulani militia.

According to SOKAPU, the victims are mostly kids, women and the aged.

Reacting, Adeyemi said the killers are depraved humans filled with bigotry.