Sam Adeyemi Speaks On Southern-Kaduna Killings

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Centre has spoken on the recent killing of persons in Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen.
Recall that a group, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, had alerted the public that its area was under a genocidal campaign by Fulani militia.
According to SOKAPU, the victims are mostly kids, women and the aged.
Reacting, Adeyemi said the killers are depraved humans filled with bigotry.
He, therefore, called on Nigerian leaders to tackle the situation at Southern Kaduna.
“Only a depraved human, filled with bigotry and prejudice, would take another’s life because they belong to another tribe or hold a different view of God.
“Leaders at all levels must lift people from this low level of consciousness in Southern Kaduna, Nigeria and all of Africa.”
Daily Post
