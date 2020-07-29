Police Investigate Alleged Electrocution Of Toddler In Jigawa

The Jigawa Police Command has commenced an investigation into alleged electrocution of a toddler, Yahaya Salihu.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Gomna, told newsmen that the incident occurred on Sunday in Dutse.

The police chief said that two persons had been invited for questioning from the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) in connection with the incident.

Gomna also said that he directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to take over the case for thorough investigation and possible prosecution of those responsible for the electrocution of the three-year-old boy.

When contacted, KEDCO Spokesman, Sani Shawai, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the company was aware of the incident but insisted that their personnel were not liable for the alleged electrocution.

Shawai said that the company had disconnected and cleared the cables that were brought down by the storms immediately the incident was reported to their office.

He also alleged that some residents might have reconnected the cables illegally thereby resulting in the electrocution.

The spokesman warned customers against any form of illegal connection or reconnection.

Shawai also announced that the company had already set up a team from its safety and environmental unit to conduct an investigation into the incident.

However, the father of the boy, Abdullahi Salihu, said he immediately reported the storms incident which brought down the cables in front of his shop at Bakokwato quarters in Dutse to KEDCO.

Salihu said that he had to do that urgently because of the fear of the danger associated with such a problem in the community, not knowing his child would be the victim.

He said that he would ensure justice over the alleged electrocution of his child which he blamed on the company’s negligence. (NAN)