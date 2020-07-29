Ondo Poll: Gov Akeredolu Names Ayedatiwa Running Mate

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has named Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The governor made the confirmation on Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony of a new commissioner, Idowu Otetubi, in Akure, the state capital.

Ayedatiwa, a former representative of the state on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, hails from the Ilaje Local Government Area.

The governor, while announcing his choice, said he picked Ayedatiwa after wide consultations with key stakeholders including leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state and the national body.

He said his running mate possessed verifiable credentials that qualified him for the position.

Akeredolu, the APC governorship candidate, will face Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, and some political juggernauts from other parties come October 10. [The Punch]