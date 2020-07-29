Ondo Poll: 17 Political Parties Submit Candidates’ Names To INEC

At least 17 political parties have submitted the names of their candidates for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for October 10.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) spokesperson, Festus Okoye made the confirmation on Wednesday.

Okoye said that the list and credentials of the 17 candidates would be uploaded on its website and published in its state office in Akure on Friday, July 31.

“Seventeen out of the 18 registered political parties gave the commission the requisite statutory notice of their intention to conduct primaries and they conducted primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for the governorship election.

“By section 31 (5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, a person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given in the affidavit or any of the documents submitted by any of the candidates is false may file a suit in court seeking a declaration that such information is false.

“If the Court determines that the information is false, the Court shall issue an Order disqualifying the candidate from contesting the election,” Okoye said.