OAP Toolz Announces Birth Of Newborn Baby Boy

Nigerian radio personality Toolz and her husband Tunde Oniru-Demuren have announced the arrival of their newborn baby boy on Wednesday.
Toolz shared the news on her official Instagram page.
The couple who got married in 2016 had their first child in December 2018.
