Nigerians React As Mamman Daura Speaks On 2023 Presidency, Zoning

Nigerians on social media have descended on a nephew of the president, Mamman Daura, over comments he made concerning the 2023 presidential election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Daura stated that the idea of zoning should be shelved to allow Nigerians to choose a competent candidate for president.

He said: “Rotation has been done once, twice and three times; it is important that this nation is united as one; the most qualified/competent should be elected and not someone who comes from a particular zone.”

His words have been decoded to mean that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is planning on keeping power in the north.

Below are reactions from Nigerians on the statement mad by Daura.

@OdogwuOgbete wrote: “Let me decode this for some of you that may miss the message. Oga Mamman Daura is saying that come 2023, zoning will no longer apply and a Northern candidate will be chosen for being the most competent. Bookmark this.”

@obi_Nwosu: “Mamman Daura said Nigerians should vote for competence instead of zoning. This latest narrative is happening now that the rotation has reached Southeast. I believe there are competent folks from the southeast also?”

Somto Onuchukwu@chosensomto: “If Mamman Daura says “No zoning in 2023”, then it is final; APC will do competence over Tinubu in 2023.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “2023: President Buhari’s henchman, Mamman Daura, rules out zoning in APC”

Starboyvanguard: “We are on the same page with Mamman Daura. Leadership of this country “should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere”. We have no doubt that our prof, Yemi Osinbajo remained the most competent to lead Nigeria comes 2023.”