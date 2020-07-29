Nigerian Doctors React TO Stella Immanuel’s Claim On COVID-19

The guild of medical doctors of private hospitals has stated that the claim on COVID-19 made by US-based physician, Stella Immanuel, should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Immanuel had said that hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19 and that she cured over 350 patients with the drug.

In reaction, the guild stated that her claim shouldn’t be taken as final until all research on the drug’s efficacy on COVID-19 is concluded.

“There is no scientific evidence to prove the claim, adding that, her saying the said drugs are certified for treating COVID-19 “is her own personal, unsubstantiated claim.”

“The important point of course, is to note that medical research has subjected HCQ to intense research. While some studies suggest that it is effective, others have come to the opposite conclusion. It is also true that Senegal, where HCQ is routinely used, has one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates in the world at 0.64% compared to 3.4% in the USA.

“As we speak, a study is underway in LUTH on its efficacy and safety. Subsequently, a meta-analysis of all these studies should be undertaken to pool all the results and come up with a summative analysis which will guide clinicians.

“Until then, all anecdotal claims such as the one from Dr Stella Immanuel must be taken with a pinch of salt. It should also be noted that HCQ may be a cause of serious complications and even death in some people,” the guild’s statement read.