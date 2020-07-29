Lagos Announces Date For Resumption Of Schools

The Lagos State Government has ordered all the SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) students in day and boarding schools to resume on Monday, August 3, 2020.

The announcement comes after the Federal Government directed students in exit classes in Nigeria to resume on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, made the announcement On Wednesday.

She explained that the decision “is to allow for revision classes and adequate preparation ahead of their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

Adefisayo cited the new commencement date the West African Examination Council (WAEC) confirmed for the 2020 WASSCE.

The examination is scheduled to commence on August 17, 2020.

The commissioner stressed that only SS3 and Technical Study Three (TEC3) students are permitted to resume.

The official enjoined all schools to follow the required public health guidelines and protocols for re-opening.

She noted that while students in SS3 and TEC 3 will sit for their examinations, the government is considering the option of using first and second term exams performance or continuous assessment to promote students in other exit classes.

Adefisayo revealed that various meetings have been held with the stakeholders in the education, health and safety sectors to ensure that adequate precautionary measures were put in place before resumption.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will be going round all the schools across the State to monitor the level of safety and protocol compliance expected to be put in place by both private and public schools”, she added.

