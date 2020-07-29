Gov Abiodun Told To Ease Lockdown In Ogun State For Eid-el-Kabir

Ahead of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festivities, the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to ease the lockdown in the state.

The governor had placed a partial lockdown in the state to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement issued, NAOSS President, Comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi said that easing the lockdown will allow those who want to travel in and out of the state to do so.

The statement reads in part: “We want to appeal to Governor Dapo Abiodun to suspend the lockdown of the State on weekend to allow Muslim faithfuls and residents of the State generally to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

“Easing the lockdown this weekend will allow people traveling in and outside the State to celebrate the festival with free movement.

“There is no doubt that the country and the entire world is experiencing difficult times as a result of the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, but suspending the lockdown will provide the people the opportunity to share love among one another.

“The Eid-el-Kabir is an avenue for the people to once again share the message of hope, to celebrate and unite in prayer for the country.”

The goup also said that “the Governor, being a Christian, may be tagged an anti-Islamic Governor, who is deliberately inflicting hardship on Muslim faithful” if the lockdown is not lifted.