Fintiri Approves Appointment Of Daniel Shagah As New Hama Bachama

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved the appointment of Dr. Daniel Ismaila Shagah as the new Hama Bachama.
The appointment of Shagah, a retired director of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), was confirmed in a statement which was released Wednesday afternoon by Humwashi Hunosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.
He was selected for the Bachama throne following the demise of Honest Irmiya Stephen, the 28th Hama Bachama, who died last month.
According to Hunosikou, the governor was confident that as a trained narcotics officer and technocrat, Daniel Shagah would lead his people aright.
“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, while congratulating the new Hama Bachama, commended the kingmakers for a peaceful process that informed the choice of Dr. Shagah,” a statement from the Government House in Yola said.
“I believe he will build on the legacies of late Honest Stephen who stood tall during his reign in peacebuilding initiatives,” the Governor said of the new Hama Bachama.
The Hama Bachama is a first-class king with traditional authority over the Bachama people who are spread mostly in the two local government areas of Numan and Lamurde, Adamawa State.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.