FG Tells Pay TV Owners To Sell Sports, Series Rights To Nigerians

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that Pay TV owners must sell TV rights to Nigerians.

Lai Mohammed made this known on NTA live Programme “Good Morning Nigeria” where he condemned the attack on him over the amended 6th edition of the National Broadcasting Code (NBC).

According to the minister, the amendment has been position such that all stakeholders and practitioners will benefit from it.

“It is unfortunate that even those who would benefit in the new regime have been so carried away and confused by critics of the amended code that they are also attacking us. Those we are protecting are those who are vociferous in our attack,” he said.

He pointed out that monopoly in the industry of content creation hampers growth.

“We said, henceforth, you cannot go and buy a series or opera or rights for sports and refuse to sell to Nigerians. For instance, if you buy Premier League, and a small operator approaches you to resell, you must resell to him.

“We will not dictate the price at which you are going to resell but you must resell at a price to be agreed by both parties. It is only in Africa that you have exclusivity and monopoly of contents as a business model. In the UK, you watch premier league on any channel,” he said.

Lai Mohammed also said that 30% of whatever is spent on promoting foreign leagues should be spent on local leagues.

“You cannot go and make your advertisement, films or reality show outside Nigeria and bring it to play on our airwaves. Why must you go outside Nigeria to make a film or advertisement that can be done in Nigeria,” he added.