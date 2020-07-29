Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts As Yakubu Dogara Dumps PDP For APC

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has given his opinion on the defection of the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara, who dumped the PDP to return to the APC.

In a statement issued on Facebook, Femi Fani-Kayode wondered why Dogara “light of the PDP and willingly enter the darkness of the APC.”

He also appealed to Dogara to ”get deliverance, retrace his steps and leave the camp of the Egyptians and Philistines before it is too late to return to the ranks of the righteous and the faithful”.

His statement reads: “Yakubu Dogara was not just a leader in the PDP but he was also Speaker of the House. When he left APC and joined PDP, he was welcomed with joy and open arms. He enjoyed immense goodwill in the party and always exhibited the traits of a kind-hearted, soft-spoken & warm gentleman. He is also a very good Christian.

Given all this I cannot understand how such a good man can leave the light of PDP & willingly enter into the darkness of APC.

It is simply unbelievable & inexplicable. This is especially so given the fact that I happen to know that my brother Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state treated him with so much respect, generosity and kindness.

I am convinced that he has been put under a spell and is the victim of some form of demonic ritual voodoo spell & witchcraft. I expect nothing less from the APC because that is their stock in trade. They are a party whose leaders are well versed in the black arts, the occult & sorcery.

My prayer is that God delivers Dogara & cause him to come to his senses .It is never too late to return to the light and I believe that one day he will. This is because nothing good can come from the darkness of satan and those that bask in it and worship and serve him.

Nothing wholesome can EVER come out of APC because it is a party of heartless and merciless thugs, cultists, fraudsters, rogues and gangsters that is steeped in blood. It is the darkness that seeks the darkness.

Yakubu is far too good to be part of this bloodsucking coven of warlocks and witches and I have no doubt that his great, gallant and noble Sayyawa people, whom I am very close to and who I know well, will NEVER follow him there. I urge him to remember that there is NO fellowship between light and darkness and that he is a child of light and a son of the Living God.

I implore him to get deliverance, retrace his steps and leave the camp of the Egyptians and Philistines before it is too late and before they use, dump, rubbish and destroy him. I urge him to return to the ranks of the righteous and the faithful and to be the man that he was destined to be.”