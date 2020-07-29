Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC Deploys 1,707 Personnel In Ogun For Special Patrol 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has deployed 1707 personnel to monitor and control gridlocks during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

NAN reports that the Federal Government on Monday declared Thursday and Friday public holiday for the Muslims faithful to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir across the country.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Ahmed Umar, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

Umar said that 37 patrol vehicles, five life support ambulances, four high power motorbikes and a heavy-duty tow truck would be deployed as logistics support to boost the special patrol.

Umar said that the 845 personnel were Special Marshals while the remaining 862 are Regular Marshals.

“The FRSC will deploy personnel across the length and breadth of the state to control traffic and enforce road traffic rules and regulations including the COVID-19 protocols.

“We shall politely caution motorists on the roads during the festive period. But where we observe severe infractions of traffic rules and regulations, we shall not hesitate to take necessary actions against such erring drivers,” he said.