CAN Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings, Urges Government To Stop It

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has condemned the killings in Southern Kaduna and urged the government to put a stop to it.

This was after Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State disclosed his administration’s call for a military base to end the violence.

Governor El-Rufai said, “We answered the decades-old demand for a permanent military base by working with the Federal Government to deploy a forward operating base of the Nigerian Army in Kafanchan. Our government purchased an estate to provide accommodation for a permanent mobile police squadron in the area. Also deployed in area are troops from Operation Safe Haven and Nigerian Army Special Forces, complemented by two mobile police squadrons.”

The President of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle condemned the killings and called on the Federal Government to put a stop to it.

“Despite assurances from both the Federal and Kaduna State governments,…the demons of murder are yet to sheathe their swords against Southern Kaduna communities and that the government appears not to be sincere in walking the talk”, he said.

He added: “There is urgent need by government and the security forces to walk their talk and combat the raging insecurity squarely across Kaduna state and other parts of the country.