2020 WASSCE Examination Registration Deadline Extended

The West African Examination Council, WASSCE, registration deadline for private candidates has now been extended to August 28, 2020.
The body made the disclosure in a post via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
This comes after the Federal Government announced the approval of the reopening of secondary schools across the country.
It said: “This is to inform intending candidates of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020-Second Series, that the closing date of registration for the examination has been extended to Friday, August 28, 2020.”
