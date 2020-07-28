US Based Nigerian Doctors Says Hydroxychloroquine Is Cure For Coronavirus

Stella Emmanuel, a Nigerian doctor based in the US has said that she cured 350 coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine.

Speaking at a conference in Washington, Stella who was trained as a physician in Nigeria advised other doctors against remaining silent on hydroxychloroquine which she described as cure for coronavirus.

She also revealed that she has been threatened for making the claim.

The following are excerpts of Emmanuel’s speech:

“Hello, I’m Dr Stella Emmanuel. I’m a primary care physician in Houston, Texas.

“I went to medical school in West Africa, Nigeria, where I took care of malaria patients, treated them with hydroxychloroquine and stuff like that.

“So I’m used to these medications. I’m here because I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19. Patients that have diabetes, patients that have high blood pressure, patients that have asthma, old people … I think my oldest patients are 92 … 87-year-olds.

“And the result has been the same. I put them on hydroxychloroquine, I put them on zinc, I put them on Zithromax, and they’re all well.

“For the past few months, after taking care of over 350 patients, we’ve not lost one. Not a diabetic, not a somebody with high blood pressure, not somebody who asthma, not an old person.

“We’ve not lost one patient. And on top of that, I’ve put myself, my staff, and many doctors that I know on hydroxychloroquine for prevention because by the very mechanism of action, it works early and as a prophylaxis.

“The study that made me start using hydroxychloroquine was a study that they did under the NIH in 2005 that says it works.

“Recently, I was doing some research about a patient that had hiccups and I found out that they even did a recent study in the NIH, which is our National Institute … that is the National … NIH, what? National Institute of Health.

“I know you’re going to tell me that you treated 20 people, 40 people, and it didn’t work. I’m a true testimony. So I came here to Washington DC to tell America nobody needs to get sick.

“This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax. I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need a mask. There is a cure.

“I tell all of you doctors that are sitting down and watching Americans die. You’re like the good Nazi … the good one, the good Germans that watched Jews get killed and you did not speak up.

“If they come after me, they threaten me. They’ve threatened to … I mean, I’ve gotten all kinds of threats. Or they’re going to report me to the bots.

“I say, you know what? I don’t care. I’m not going to let Americans die. And if this is the hill where I get nailed on, I will get nailed on it. I don’t care.

“You can report me to the bots, you can kill me, you can do whatever, but I’m not going to let Americans die.

“And today I’m here to say it, that America, there is a cure for COVID-19. All this foolishness does not need to happen. There is a cure for COVID-19″.