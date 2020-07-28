Toke Makinwa Breaks Silence On Seized Banana Island House

OAP Toke Makinwa has reacted to the news circulating on social media which says that her house in Banana Island has been taken over by AMCON.

The rumour states that the house which was gifted to Toke Makinwa by an alleged sugar daddy was seized after the sugar daddy failed to pay a debt of N240 billion.

A statement issued by her publicist, Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia, revealed that the house is solely owned by Toke Makinwa

“On behalf of Ms. Toke Makinwa, we would like to address the rumour circulating the internet that Ms. Toke Makinwa’s alleged house in Banana Island was taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

“Ms Toke is the sole owner of her residence in Ikoyi. Our lawyers have been contacted and legal action will be taken against the originators of this story. Kind Regards, Toke Makinwa’s Management”, the statement reads.