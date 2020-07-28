Man Faces Trial Over Alleged N314,000 Fraud

A 35-year-old man, Quadri Oluwatosin, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for alleged N314, 000 fraud.

Oluwatosin, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 4, at Branco Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant collected the N314, 000 from the complainant, Mr Matthew Ajule, for clearing a Toyota Camry car at the port, which he failed to do.

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

He said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade adjourned the case until Sept. 10, for mention. (NAN)