Mamman Daura Speaks On Dictating To President Buhari

Mamman Daura, a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, has denied being the one dictating how the affairs of the country should go.

Daura is said to be one of the strong members of the cabal around Buhari since he got sworn in in 2015.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, Daura revealed that he only gives advise to the president and doesn’t impose his ideas.

On his relationship with Buhari, Daura said, ”My father was their mother’s firstborn. Buhari is the last born,” he said.

He also admitted that he and the president grew up together.

Admitting that he plays a role in the advise the government gets, Daura revealed that he also visits the president.

“Yes, I do visit him to greet him. I do give him advice, but if he asked…I advise him. But I don’t go there on my own and insist I must do this or that. No. You don’t do that to the government.”

Speaking on calls for the rotation of power, he urged for unity in picking the most competent leaders.

“This turn by turn, it was done once, it was done twice, it was done trice… It is better for this country to be one…it should be for the most competent and not for someone who comes from somewhere,” he said.