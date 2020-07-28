Lagos gets 5 New Presidents, 16 Members Of Customary Court

Justice Kazeem Alogba, Chief Judge of Lagos State, swore in five presidents and 16 members to the bench of the state’s Customary Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony took place at the premises of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja on Tuesday.

Addressing the new Customary Court presidents and members, the chief judge advised them to deal with cases that would come before them, especially family disputes, with patience and fear of God.

Justice Alogba urged them to avoid conflict of interest while carrying out their duties, noting that there had been complaints of customary courts’ presidents and members taking wives or husbands of litigants before them.

He said: “When you are dealing with family matters, inheritance matters; you must exercise patience and the fear of God. These are the areas where we usually have complaints.

“We used to get complaints about members and presidents taking over litigants’ wives, but I have implicit trust in you.

“You are all looking very handsome but please let that handsomeness tell in your work, not in other people’s wives.

“As for the ladies, we used to hear of ladies taking litigants husbands too. And it is a fact.

“My fear about you too is not less than that I have about the male presidents, with all these your gorgeous hats and shiny dresses; but I pray that that beauty will be exhibited more in the judgments that you write.”