I Will Come Out Victorious, Adeherself Says After EFCC Detention

Instagram influencer, Adeherself has issued a statement days after she regained freedom from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Adeherself and some young boys were arrested over internet fraud otherwise known as Yahoo Yahoo.

She was granted bail after spending time in detention.

Issuing a statement, Adeherself revealed that she will overcome her travail and come out victorious.

She wrote: “If there’s one thing I’ve learnt in life, it’s to never give up no matter how hard things may get in life…. I Am Adeherself, yes I’m cheerful, happy, playful, energetic and free spirited, I wunt deny the fact that right now I’m in pains and presently going through a phase I never imagined I could ever face in life.

I know I will come out of this victorious, and by the special grace of God with the help of my counselor, I’ll be Adeherself the real King of Queens once again.

To all my lovers out there, I’m sorry I have not been able to say much about what has been going on concerning the whole situation on ground.

please understand that this still an on going case, and I’m following the instructions of my lawyers…

I love you all with all my heart and I assure you that’s Adeherself will be Adeherself once again”.