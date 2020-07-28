Gas Explosion Leaves Two Dead, Shops Destroyed In Lagos

At least two people have been reported dead in a gas explosion at Afariogun, Isolo area of Lagos State on Tuesday, MyNigeria report reveals.

The police were said to have arrived at the scene of the incident while efforts were ongoing to extinguish the fire.

It was reported that the explosion happened in a gas shop.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the fire had been extinguished, adding that two bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident.

He said, “The agency received distress calls and upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that there was an explosion at Afariogun Street, Ajao Estate.

“Investigations revealed that the explosion originated from a shop occupied by a gas refilling business. A total of nine shops were affected by the inferno.

“The fire has been extinguished by the combined efforts of LRU fire and Lagos State Fire Service. Two bodies were retrieved within the debris, recovery and retrieval ongoing.”