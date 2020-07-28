FG Has Spent N15.8 Billion On Hazard Allowance – Ngige

The Federal Government has said that hazard allowances which it pays to teaching hospitals and other medical centers has so far cost it N15.8 billion.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, during a meeting with the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD.

The meeting was to deliberate on agreements between the association and government and also ways to avert a pending strike action by doctors in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government has so far spent N15.8 billion naira for hazard allowances in its teaching hospitals, medical centres and some other non- COVID-19 facilities where doctors have also been treating virus cases,” he said.

“Government has cleared the April and May special allowances which is no doubt a big feat, knowing that this is for special allowances only, and at a time its earning has fallen short of the expected earning.

“The affected medical personnel will also draw their normal salaries and other allowances,” he stated.

The minister said that the allowances for June are being affected by pay for houses, interns, NYSC doctors and volunteers which were not originally planned for.

He, however, revealed that all of that is currently being worked on.

Ngige said, “We noticed that the subhead captured in the service-wide vote would need some amendment by the Budget Office in liaison with the National Assembly to handle the problem, so that implementation can start as soon as possible.

“President Muhammadu Buhari at every time, remembers and thanks to you for the immense sacrifice you make for the nation and firmly believes that nothing is too much to do for you to show appreciation.

“Government will do more to protect the health of our people.”