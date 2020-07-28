FG Gives Update On Lockdown In Lagos, Kano, Others

The Federal Government has said that the 11 Local Government Areas, LGAs, with high number of COVID-19 cases will not be placed under lockdown.

Seven of the LGAs are situated in Lagos while others are found in Kano, Bayelsa and two other states not named.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 revealed that the LGAs won’t be on lockdown because their geographical structure will make it difficult to monitor the compliance to such an order.

This was disclosed on Monday by the PTF national coordinator, Sani Aliyu.

“We have 11 high-burden local government areas we have identified. And we are doing a lot of work in these local government areas, especially as it relates to risk communication and community engagement activities.

“We are also trying to improve testing, especially in Lagos where seven of the 11 local governments are.

“For instance, if we were to lockdown those local government areas in Lagos, we will have to lockdown the entire state. States like Bayelsa, where in Yenagoa, which is the local government with the high-burden, if we lock Yenagoa down, virtually all the roads across the state have to go through this local government.

“Technically it will be very difficult. We know if the interventions that we proposed are being implemented and people are cooperating, you do not actually need to lock people down at all,” Aliyu said.