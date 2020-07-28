Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC Deploys 660 Personnel In Nasarawa

This is contained in a statement signed by the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday.

According to Mohammed, activities of the special command will commence from July 29th to Aug. 8, and the personnel will be supported by 200 Special Marshals to enhance safety and protect lives on the roads.

“Ten vehicles and two ambulances will patrol the roads across the state to safeguard lives.

“We shall also engage the services of independent tow truck owners to help evacuate any obstruction on the roads,” he said.

The Sector Commander said all unit and outpost commanders had been directed to collaborate with Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force teams and other security agencies to ensure maximum compliance with established laws.

He said that the directives on physical distancing and compulsory use of face mask must be adhered to across the state.

“These must be done without compromise,” he said.

He added that all unit and outpost commanders had been instructed to apprehend any driver caught overloading his vehicle with both passengers and goods.

“The traffic offenders are to be prosecuted in the already established mobile courts across the state,” he said.

The Sector Commander said that one of the objectives of the special patrol was also to ensure that the Presidential/State orders on interstate travels and restrictions are diligently enforced.

He urged residents to be alert, cautious and exhibit required road discipline before, during and after the celebrations.

“Drivers must avoid overloading, route violation, underage driving, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol and speeding.

“We must all know that it is only the living that celebrates,” he said. (NAN)