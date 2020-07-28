Dortmund Give Man Utd Deadline To Conclude Sancho Deal

German side Borussia Dortmund have given Champions League-bound Manchester United less than two weeks to close a deal for Jadon Sancho.
The 20-year-old is due back in Dortmund on Thursday for the start of their pre-season training before the Bundesliga kicks off again in mid-September.
Dortmund want any deal for the England international done by August 10 when they leave for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland, even though the transfer window will stay open until October 5, says the Daily Mail.
But United will refuse to meet Dortmund’s current £110million valuation of the player despite preparing a move for the England international.
Sancho remains United’s No 1 priority in the transfer window, but the Old Trafford side are yet to make a formal offer, with sources stating that reports in Germany of an opening bid of £89m being rejected are wide of the mark.
