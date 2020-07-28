COVID-19: Phase Two Of Lockdown Extended By One Week -FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the phase two of the eased COVID-19 lockdown in the country by another one week.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, announced this on Monday.

He made the announcement at the briefing of the PTF which held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced,” said Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He added, “The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid-El-Kabir) festivities which coincide with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July 2020 till Thursday 6th August 2020.

“It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines until that date.”

Channels TV