Benue First Lady, Son Announce Recovery From COVID-19

Benue State First Lady, Mrs. Eunice Ortom has on Tuesday announced that she and her son have both recovered from the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement signed by her excellency, she appreciated her husband, family members, the medical experts in the frontline in the fight against this pandemic for their efforts in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

She also noted that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence and therefore called on residents of the state to be responsible in their actions so as to keep others safe.

“On the 3rd of July 2020, results from samples earlier collected during routine testings at Government House, Makurdi showed that I, my son and some of my staff-tested Positive to COVID-19. We went into isolation and began management treatment as advised by medical experts.

It is with gratitude to God that I wish to inform you that after series of review evaluations, today 28/7/2020, we have been confirmed to be fully recovered, certified to be COVID-19 NEGATIVE and so discharged from isolation.

I want to extend my appreciation to my husband the Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, my family, the medical experts who are at the frontline in the fight against this pandemic. To everyone who stood by me during this period through prayers, calls, messages and checked on me in one way or the other, the show of love, concern and support was totally overwhelming and unquantified. May God in His mercies raise people to stand by you when there is a need,” the statement read partly. (Channels TV)