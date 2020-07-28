BBNaija Housemates, Kidwaya, Erica Kiss Passionately

Housemates of the BBNaija reality TV show, Kidwaya and Erica, got the boogie on last night during a truth or dare game in the house.

Kidwaya was dared to pick one female housemate he would love to go out with and kiss her for 30 seconds.

Both of them went on to beat the count as they engaged on the deep kiss.

Watch the video below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>LADIES AND GENTLEMEN 😌😌😌<br><br>I PRESENT TO YOU🤗🤗🤗🤗<br><br>THE VIDEO OF ERICA AND KIDDWAYA's FIRST KISS😘😘<br><br>Tricky tee dared Kidd to kiss the one girl in the house who he would like to date and well see for yourself<br><br>Forgive the commentary loves❤<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBNaija?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#BBNaija</a> <a href=”https://t.co/qLjJj84Zcd”>pic.twitter.com/qLjJj84Zcd</a></p>— True Chocolate (@thick_sean) <a href=”https://twitter.com/thick_sean/status/1287863283618156544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 27, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js