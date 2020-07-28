Batshuayi Reportedly Tenders Transfer Request To Chelsea

Belgium striker, Michy Batshuayi, has reportedly handed in a transfer request to his employers, Chelsea, as he seeks new challenge elsewhere this summer.

Foot Mercato says after a difficult season restart, Batshuayi has had enough and decided to make a transfer request.

Chelsea won’t stand in Batshuayi’s way with the striker to spend the coming weeks to carefully consider his next move.

A return to Belgium has been ruled out, as has an offer from West Ham United.

The 26-year-old will take his time as offers begin to arrive. A return to Ligue 1 for the former Marseille star hasn’t been ruled out.

With the arrival of German striker, Timo Werner, Batshuayi, who has struggled to break through the ranks with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud, will find the task more daunting.