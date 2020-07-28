Ballon d’Or: Bayern Munich Chairman Says Lewandoski Would Have Won

Bayern Munich chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has lamented the decision to cancel this year’s Ballon d’Or Awards.

The award ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the Ballon d’Or cancellation, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandoski was regarded as favourite to clinch the award after scoring 34 goals to win the German Bundesliga.

In reaction, Rummenigge said that the awards shouldn’t have been cancelled because other leagues, unlike the French Leagues, still found a way to complete the season.

“Unfortunately France Football cancelled the Golden Ball which we are not very happy [with] and in the end it’s not very fair, not just Bayern but also for Robert Lewandowski who might have won.

“I believe it’s very important that in a season that, except the French league, [the other leagues] performed through to the end of the season, it has to be possible to give the Golden Ball to the best footballer in the world and of course, I believe in those circumstances Robert would have a good chance to win it in the first time in his career,” he told a press conference on Monday.