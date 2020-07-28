Arsenal Push To Close Deal For Sporting’s Fernandes

Arsenal are reportedly pushing to close a deal for Sporting CP winger Joelson Fernandes in the next day, according to Tribal Football.

A Bola says the attacker, 17, could become a Gunner in the next 24 hours with Arsenal apparently ready to meet his £40million release clause.

It’s said Arsenal chiefs are in Lisbon to “close an agreement” between Sporting, Fernandes and his agent Kia Joorabchian.

They are aware of interest from Barcelona and Juventus.

And Mikel Arteta wants his club to strike while the iron is hot.

With Arsenal meeting Fernandes’ release clause, it means Sporting are unable to prevent a deal from going through and are effectively “accepting” the £40m.