Title Conferred On Fani-Kayode Can’t Be Reversed – Shinkafi Emirate

The Shinkafi Emirate Council has said that the “Sadaukin Shinkafi” title which it conferred on Femi Fani-Kayode cannot be reversed.
This is in reaction to an outcry over the titled conferred on the former Minister of Aviation by the Emir Of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwash.
Speaking on behalf of the emirate, the Wambai Shinkafi, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi warned against playing ethnic and religious cards concerning the title.
Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi said; “Femi Fani-Kayode is not the only non-Muslim to bag a title from the North, it is worthy of note that several northern traditional rulers had conferred titles on southerners like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who was conferred with Chieftaincy title of Yallaban Sokoto, Chief Rochas Okorocha Danjekan Sokoto, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu Wakilin Anka, and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was conferred with the Garkuwan Manoman Zamfara.
Others include Barrister Solomon Dalung conferred with Magayakin Bukkuyyum; Sen David Mark as Jarumin Kaura Namoda; Senator Victor Umeh as Jagaban Shinkafi; the APC leader, Bola Tinubu has also bagged such title with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Why is FFK’s title different?
“There is no hatred between Muslims and Christians or northerners and southerners but some people who want to ignite hatred are reading political meaning to it. He was chosen so that we can foster unity. He served as a minister and represented the whole of Nigeria.”
