Home » Title Conferred On Fani-Kayode Can’t Be Reversed – Shinkafi Emirate

Title Conferred On Fani-Kayode Can’t Be Reversed – Shinkafi Emirate

By - 1 hour on July 27, 2020
Femi Fani-Kayode accepting the title of Sadaukin Shinkafi

Femi Fani-Kayode accepting the title of Sadaukin Shinkafi

The Shinkafi Emir­ate Council has said that the “Sadaukin Shinkafi” title which it conferred on Femi Fani-Kayode cannot be reversed.

This is in reaction to an outcry over the titled conferred on the former Minister of Aviation by the Emir Of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwash.

Speaking on behalf of the emirate, the Wambai Shinkafi, Dr. Sani Abdulla­hi Shinkafi warned against playing ethnic and religious cards concerning the title.

Dr. Sani Abdulla­hi Shinkafi said; “Femi Fani-Kayode is not the only non-Muslim to bag a title from the North, it is worthy of note that several northern tradi­tional rulers had conferred titles on southerners like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who was conferred with Chieftaincy title of Yalla­ban Sokoto, Chief Rochas Okorocha Danjekan Soko­to, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu Wakilin Anka, and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was con­ferred with the Garkuwan Manoman Zamfara.

Others include Barrister Solomon Dalung conferred with Magayakin Buk­kuyyum; Sen David Mark as Jarumin Kaura Namo­da; Senator Victor Umeh as Jagaban Shinkafi; the APC leader, Bola Tinubu has also bagged such title with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. Why is FFK’s ti­tle different?

“There is no hatred be­tween Muslims and Chris­tians or northerners and southerners but some people who want to ignite hatred are reading political mean­ing to it. He was chosen so that we can foster unity. He served as a minister and rep­resented the whole of Nige­ria.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.