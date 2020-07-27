Third Mainland Bridge: Stay Off Oyingbo Road, KAI Tells Traders

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has ordered traders to avoid Oyingbo Road due to traffic diversion.

This is as a result of the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for routine maintenance by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (retd) disclosed this at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi.

According to her, “Oyingbo-Iddo via Carter Bridge is one of the alternative routes to ease traffic movement into the Island during the repairs and as such, the Agency operatives tagged OYINGBO RESCUE TEAM who have been stationed in the last three months to curb the activities of these recalcitrant traders would be fortified to ensure significant improvement is achieved towards reducing to the barest minimum, the activities of the traders and drivers who disrupt free traffic movement around this axis’’.

Akinpelu further stated that the Agency would be working with other enforcement agencies such as the Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood and Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Central Business District (CBD) and other security operatives to prevent any trading activities before, during and after the closure across the State.

She also noted with dismay at the unending issue of traffic, reduction in road capacity, general obstructions as a result of commercial activities (indiscriminate parking and trading) especially during this Sallah period saying that necessary action will be taken against any erring individual or group of persons.

The Corps Marshal, however, reiterated the determination of the agency to ensure that all citizens in the State abide by the stipulated environmental laws of the State.

