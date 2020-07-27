Home » Stop Posting S**t About Me, Send Me Money – BBNaija’s Mercy

By - 1 hour on July 27, 2020
Mercy Eke (source: Instagram)

Winner of Season 4 of the BBNaija reality TV show, Mercy Eke, has warned people to stop posting sh*t about her on social media.

In an Instagram video posted by Instablog, the celebrity can be heard demanding they send her money instead.

BBN’s Mercy Eke goes spiritual on those posting sh*t about her. Orders them to send her money.

