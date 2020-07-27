Sacking Service Chiefs Won’t End Insecurity – Peter Obi

The 2019 PDP vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said that sacking the Service Chiefs will not be a solution to the insecurity in Nigeria.

Peter Obi stated this in reaction to the call by the Senate for the sack of the Service Chiefs due to the rise in insecurity in the country.

In reaction, Peter Obi stated that the government needs to invest in the economy which he believes will alleviate poverty and reduce crime.

“I agree with the Senate for change of service chiefs but if you do all these things and don’t change the economy or invest in out of school children they would become criminals.

“We are in a global world, someone can be in Maiduguri and be employed in another country so investment education will reduce crimes.

“Let us invest properly in economy and education, that is the most important solution to end crime,” he said.