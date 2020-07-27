Peter Obi Admits COVID-19 Exposed Leadership Failure In Nigeria

A former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, says the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the long years of leadership failure in Nigeria.

He said this on Saturday during a webinar organised by the Bridge Leadership Foundation.

Obi, who was the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, said it was about time Nigeria elected competent leaders to move the nation forward.

He said, “This COVID-19 offers us an opportunity to see the cumulative effect of leadership failure over the years in our health infrastructure, in our education, in our economy, in everything. It is time to have people who are competent, who have capacity across the political space.

“Nigeria has time to realise that we now have to change the process of selecting our leaders because it is weak. If you look at what has been happening in Nigeria in recent times, we are now in a situation where the lunatics have taken over the asylum and they must leave now – all of us, including myself. It is time to get people who have ideas and everything.” (Punch)