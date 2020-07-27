Oshiohmole Apologizes For Supporting Obaseki, Calls Him A Bad Product

Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has apologized to the people of Edo State for supporting Godwin Obaseki to become governor of the state.

Oshiomhole who now backs Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu ahead of the September gubernatorial election had backed Obaseki to become his successor as governor of Edo State in 2016.

A fallout with Obaseki aw the governor defect from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Apologizing before Edo citizens, Oshiomhole said that he ”sold a bad product” to the state in 2016.

“Obaseki is MoU (Memoranda of Understanding) governor, but Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a man of God, who will ensure good governance in Edo State from November 12 this year,” Oshiomhole said.

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years old. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016. I am in Edo State to repair my mistakes.

“Obaseki has abused the trust of Edo people. With our permanent voter cards, we shall punish Obaseki on September 19. Ize-Iyamu will not repeat the mistakes of Obaseki. Ize-Iyamu will take Edo State to the next level.

“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as the governor.

“In 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for me. In 2012, he was the Director-General of my re-election campaign organisation and we won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo. I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu.”